Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.20 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

