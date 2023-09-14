Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

