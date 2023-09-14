StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE CIR opened at $55.71 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

