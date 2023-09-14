StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

