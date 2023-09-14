DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $82.23 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,697 shares of company stock worth $74,704,414. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 168,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,262,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 396,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

