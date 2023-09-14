Syncona (LON:SYNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on the stock.
Syncona Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LON:SYNC opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £805.87 million, a P/E ratio of 376.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 119.17 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.57).
Syncona Company Profile
