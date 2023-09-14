Syncona (LON:SYNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on the stock.

Syncona Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:SYNC opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £805.87 million, a P/E ratio of 376.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 119.17 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.57).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

