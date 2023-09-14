Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Burford Capital stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

