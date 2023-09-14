Stifel Nicolaus Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $32.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BROS opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.