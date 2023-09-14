Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

AYX opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

