KeyCorp Trims ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Target Price to $48.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

