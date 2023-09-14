Truist Financial Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

