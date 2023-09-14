StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $397.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 111.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 366,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.