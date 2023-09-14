Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $961.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $507,930. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steel Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

