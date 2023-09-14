TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of TJX opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

