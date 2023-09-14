RTX (NYSE:RTX) Cut to Neutral at Melius

Melius downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

