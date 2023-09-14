The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTN
The Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Restaurant Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.