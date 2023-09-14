The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.14. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £374.88 million, a P/E ratio of -544.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

