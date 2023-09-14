The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTNFree Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.14. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £374.88 million, a P/E ratio of -544.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Analyst Recommendations for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

