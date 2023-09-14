Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.21. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,089,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 251,903 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,347,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.