Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

