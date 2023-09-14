Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.