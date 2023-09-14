Needham & Company LLC Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $135.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $110,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

