Berenberg Bank Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $61.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $61.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

