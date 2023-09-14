The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.12 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $38,511,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $42,896,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

