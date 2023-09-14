Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
