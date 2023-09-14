Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

