Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

ASCUF opened at $1.24 on Monday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

