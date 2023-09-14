BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.43 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

