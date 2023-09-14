Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Mears Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MER opened at GBX 280 ($3.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,076.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.39. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 180.50 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,230.77%.

Insider Activity

About Mears Group

In other news, insider Jim Clarke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($103,616.57). Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

