Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 787 ($9.85) target price on the stock.

Molten Ventures VCT Stock Performance

MVCT stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.66. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £117.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Molten Ventures VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Molten Ventures VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

About Molten Ventures VCT

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

