Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iofina (LON:IOF)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
Iofina Stock Performance
LON IOF opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.37) on Monday. Iofina has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £56.12 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.15.
About Iofina
