Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
Shares of FAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.10.
