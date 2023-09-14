Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Target Price to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.91 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.54.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

