Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Target Price to GBX 36

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of LON AXL opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.91 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.54.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
