The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,350 ($54.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.69) to GBX 4,580 ($57.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.07) to GBX 4,400 ($55.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($58.20) to GBX 4,474 ($55.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.80) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.82) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,420.13 ($55.31).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,100 ($51.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,124.41. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($56.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.27, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 59.30 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,049.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sarah Sands bought 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,998 ($50.03) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($12,357.73). 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

