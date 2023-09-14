Compass Group (LON:CPG) Research Coverage Started at Goodbody

Goodbody initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.53) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,052.86 ($25.69).
In other news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($37,336.25). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
