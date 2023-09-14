Compass Group (LON:CPG) Research Coverage Started at Goodbody

Goodbody initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.53) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,052.86 ($25.69).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,059 ($25.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,859.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,760 ($22.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,029.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,066.91.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($37,336.25). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.