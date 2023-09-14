Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.69) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

