Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.69) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 440 ($5.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BCKIF
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.