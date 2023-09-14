Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

