ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AGESY
ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.