ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

