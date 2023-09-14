Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,029 ($6,293.33).

ECOR stock opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £276.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on ECOR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

