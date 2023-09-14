Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $735,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cancer Genetics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.