Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLLS

Cellectis Stock Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.