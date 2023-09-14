CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 0.8 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,553.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

