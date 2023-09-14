East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
