East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.