Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.