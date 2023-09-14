StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRTV opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.