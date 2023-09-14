Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

