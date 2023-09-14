StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.