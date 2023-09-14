Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MPX opened at $13.62 on Friday. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

