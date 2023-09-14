StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM opened at $1.90 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

