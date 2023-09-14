Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

