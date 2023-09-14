StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NATI stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,766,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 196,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
