Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Buys £99,345.20 in Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Ian Krieger bought 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,345.20 ($124,321.36).

On Tuesday, June 27th, Ian Krieger purchased 12,260 shares of Safestore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £102,003.20 ($127,647.60).

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 796 ($9.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 912.03. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,093 ($13.68).

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

