Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Acquires £46,247 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak bought 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £46,247 ($57,873.86).

Eneraqua Technologies Price Performance

LON:ETP opened at GBX 120 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.86 million and a PE ratio of 499.60. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Eneraqua Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Eneraqua Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

